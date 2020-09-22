While sharing this, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘Thank you @bhavnajasra for this memorable piece. I will keep it for life. Please tell that Shilpa Shetty’s daughter is now 7 months old. He has written that Samisha was only 7 days old when the artist took an impression of her hands and feet.
Earlier, Shilpa shared a video of Samisha. Samisha is seen in this video for 6 months. Please tell that Samisha Shetty was born on 15 February 2020. While sharing the photo of daughter’s hand on Instagram, Shilpa said that she is named Samisha.
.
Leave a Reply