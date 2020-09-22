While the year 2020 has been bad for many Bollywood stars, it has also brought a lot of happiness for some. One of them is Shilpa Shetty, whose little daughter Samisha came to the house in March. Shilpa Shetty has posted some pictures, in which she has saved the impression of daughter’s hands and feet forever.

These hands and feet impressions of Samisha belong to a time when she was only 7 days old. He has made these beautiful moments of his daughter memorable and has thanked the artist for this work.



While sharing this, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘Thank you @bhavnajasra for this memorable piece. I will keep it for life. Please tell that Shilpa Shetty’s daughter is now 7 months old. He has written that Samisha was only 7 days old when the artist took an impression of her hands and feet.



Earlier, Shilpa shared a video of Samisha. Samisha is seen in this video for 6 months. Please tell that Samisha Shetty was born on 15 February 2020. While sharing the photo of daughter’s hand on Instagram, Shilpa said that she is named Samisha.