Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has responded to allegations of cheating on her and husband Raj Kundra. Both have been accused of cheating an investor in the gold scheme, to which Shilpa said that the truth has been revealed soon.

Actually, Shilpa and Raj Kundra are accused of cheating an investor in the gold scheme. NRI Sachin Joshi recently contacted the Khar police and complained that he was cheated by Satyug Gold Private Limited.

According to reports, Shilpa has spoken while talking about this fraud allegations – the truth will be revealed soon. In a conversation with IANS, Shilpa Shetty has called these allegations against her and Raj false and baseless. He said, ‘Satyug Gold has been fulfilling its client’s orders on time. We have also made a 1 kg gold deposit, the money of which is yet to be paid to Sachin Joshi and it will also attract late fees.

Shilpa said, ‘Many will not know that we also have check bouncing cases in court against serial defaulter. If we do not have to give them gold, we do not deposit it in court. Shilpa Shetty also told that the court has appointed some judges for this, in front of which we have presented the information of the outstanding amount and this has been clearly mooted on the invoice and website. Shilpa said, the truth will be revealed very soon.

This company was earlier run by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rajkundra. According to the complainant, he purchased one kilogram of gold in March 2014 for Rs 18.58 lakh under the gold scheme of the company.

He was given a gold card under the five-year plan and promised to redeem a certain amount of gold after this period, but after the period ended on March 25, 2019, he came to know that the company’s Bandra Kurla The office is closed. Shilpa resigned from this company in 2016 and Raj in 2017.