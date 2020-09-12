After pregnancy, the body is never the same and the fat accumulates in the stomach, which persists and persecutes. Normally, every woman’s weight increases from 10 to fifteen kilos after pregnancy and actress Shilpa Shetty also gained a lot of weight in pregnancy for which she was also trolled.

Troubled about baby fat

Like every woman, Shilpa had gained weight in pregnancy and people used to talk about her increasing weight wherever she went. However, after delivery, Shilpa quickly lost weight, which is really a compliment.

Weight was increased due to mistake

Celebrity fitness expert Vinod Chanana was the one who helped reduce Shilpa’s pregnancy weight and she said that Shilpa has a botty type ectomorph in which the body is thin. For this reason, Shilpa was thin before pregnancy but due to wrong eating habits and poor walking and lack of exercise during pregnancy she gained weight.

The problem was in pregnancy

Vinod told that Shilpa Shetty had problems in neck, knees and waist joint in her pregnancy, so it was very difficult to get her to exercise.



Shilpa used to do this exercise

Shilpa’s first immune system has been strengthened due to a joint problem and a focus on lower base and strengthening workouts along with her thigh muscles.

After this, Shilpa gradually learned different techniques like Functional, Animal Fall Workout, Conditioning Workout. Shilpa had never done all this before.



Shilpa’s weight loss diet

He was given a strict diet that contained a limited amount of carbohydrates. Shilpa’s diet increased protein intake from fruits and vegetables, and Shilpa lost 21 kg in just three and a half months.

What should be the diet for weight loss

Shilpa’s fitness guru Vinod said that to lose weight, it is very important to have a balanced diet that includes protein and carbohydrates. Many women have problems with bones, so it is very important to have a D3 test to get their vitamin D level checked. This deficiency can be overcome with the right medicine.

Pregnancy will keep both mother and child healthy

Yoga or gym for pregnancy fat

Vinod yoga is the best way to lose weight after delivery. He says that we should work less on weight training and more on making the body flexible. Slowly add difficult exercises to the schedule. It is better to include individual workouts in the fitness routine.