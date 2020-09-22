Bollywood’s Avgreen actress Rekha often gets headlines not only for her performance and dance but also for her beauty. Fans like every style of Rekha. At the same time, Shilpa Shetty is also no match in the case of dance. In such a situation, a dance video of these two beauties is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

In this video going viral, Rekha and Shilpa Shetty are dancing to Rekha’s superhit song ‘Salame Ishq Meri Jaan’. First Shilpa starts the dance on stage, after which Rekha draws everyone’s attention to her with her thumbs. We all know that Rekha is considered one of the best actresses and dancers of Hindi cinema. Even at the age of 65, lakhs of people have turned to Rekha’s beauty. At the same time, Rekha still performs such a dance that the good ones fade in front of her. Now one such scene was found. Where Shilpa Shetty was surprised to see Rekha’s dance.

Let us know that recently this dance video of Rekha and Shilpa has been shared from the Instagram page of ‘Dancing Community’. This dance video of both of them has become viral on social media. Fans are continuously commenting on this video on social media and are also praising Rekha and Shilpa fiercely. Apart from this, if we talk about Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming films, then she will soon be seen in films like ‘Hungama 2’ and ‘Nikamma’.