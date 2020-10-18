Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is very active on social media and often shares her updates. Now she has shared a video in which she is seen eating hot jalebi. This video of Shilpa Shetty is during the shooting of her upcoming film Hungama 2 in Manali.

Shilpa Shetty shared the video

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her Instagram account on Sunday. In which she is eating Jalebi with a shawl and looking at the way she is eating Jalebi, it would not be wrong to say that she is feeling the heat in the cold. Fans are commenting fiercely on this video of him.



Shilpa Shetty wrote this caption with the video

Shilpa Shetty wrote with the video, ‘Weather- Super Cold, Jalebi- Super Hot (Delicious and Crunchy and Hot Hot). Some couples are truly made in heaven. Taking care of all the precautions, after a long time, I finally enjoyed the Sunday Binge Special on the set of the film itself. Because I could not refuse it, so much is made. ‘

Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming films

Shilpa Shetty returned from Manali last week after finishing shooting for the previous film Hungama 2. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Paresh Rawal Meijan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Shabbir Khan’s film ‘Nikamma’ alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.