Being a mother is the greatest pleasure in this world for a woman. It is difficult to put into words what you feel when you have a life inside you. At the same time, pregnancy is so difficult that during these nine months there is a risk of any kind of difficulty.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty also told what kind of difficulties her mother faced when she was in her mother’s stomach.

Shilpa Shetty’s pain

Shilpa, who became a judge on the Super Dancer show, revealed this while watching the performance of Dev Varshney, a nine-year-old contestant. Dev is handicapped and doctors had said that Dev will live only for three to four days after birth. Hearing the story of Dev, Shilpa also narrated the story of her birth.



Shilpa was not normal

Shilpa said, the doctors told her mother that her child would not see the light of day. Doctors said that even if the child is alive, he will not be normal. On Shilpa’s time, her mother suffered from continuous bleeding for six months.

What did mother decide

Shilpa told that despite knowing all this, her mother decided to give birth to Shilpa. His mother believed that her child would be well.



What to do to stop bleeding

Nothing can be done immediately to prevent bleeding in pregnancy. Bleeding may stop on its own within a few hours or the bleeding increases over time. So talk to your doctor to stop bleeding and avoid complications.

It is not right to do anything yourself to stop bleeding. However, you can prevent bleeding in pregnancy in a few easy ways. This includes healthy lifestyle, fresh diet, drinking enough water, avoiding injury etc., avoiding smoking and alcohol, avoiding stress and getting enough sleep.

Pregnancy will keep both mother and child healthy

What to do pregnant women

Prenatal care must be taken during pregnancy. Take medicines and supplements as prescribed by your doctor. If there are any troublesome or worrisome symptoms, then tell the doctor about this. Do not miss any routine checkup. Take good care even after delivery so that there is no problem in the next pregnancy as well.