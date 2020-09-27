Daughters Day is very special for this year. Although this day is celebrated on 27 September but Shilpa celebrated this day for 1 week and she has been posting about it for several days. Today, he posted a cute picture with his daughter Samisha and wrote a message.

Shilpa wrote a cute message for her daughter

Shilpa has posted a picture of her daughter Samisha in her lap. The message is written with it, who says miracles do not happen… One I am holding in my hands. Life is a miracle… isn’t it? It is a pleasure that today I am celebrating Daughters Day with our Samisha in my hands. I don’t need any special day to celebrate this. The less I can say thank you to God and the universe, the less he listened to my prayers and fulfilled them in such a beautiful way. Especially Vian, I will always be grateful. Don’t forget to hug your daughters tight today.

Son Vian wanted celebrations all week

Shilpa shared a video earlier. In this, he shared a video of Brownie. It was written with, ‘The bonding of brother and sister is very special. Vian finds out that Daughter’s Day is on 27th and so he wanted to celebrate it the entire week. This gluten free chocolate brownie is part of this celebration.

These are Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming films

Talking on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in the film ‘Nikamma’ with Bhimanyu Dasani. She will also star in the film Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal. Meanwhile, during the lockdown, she enjoyed a lot with her family and has been posting videos.