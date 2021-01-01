Shilpa Shetty has posted a new photo on her Instagram, in which she also mentioned her son Viyan. He has shared a sunkissed photo of himself, in which Sal is enjoying the last sunset and reveals that his eight-year-old son is behind the camera. Shilpa is currently enjoying a holiday in Goa with her family.

In her Instagram post, Shilpa asked everyone to reflect on the past year and leave the negativity behind. He also hoped that the new year would be full of happiness.

In the caption of the photo, he wrote, “Looking at Sala’s last sunset! I want to end this day in a heady and calm way… throwing light on the bygone years, thinking about the lessons learned in life. Spend a few minutes in a quiet atmosphere with yourself today. Leave all the negativity of the past behind, remembering all the good things. “

He also gave a photo credit to his son and wrote that now he is expected to move towards a good new year 2021. Assuming that everything happens for good. Hoping and praying that the new year is a happy one for all of us! Photo Credit: Vian-Raj (My 8 year old son)

Shilpa is doing her beachside vacation document on Instagram. Recently she shared pictures of herself in the sun wearing a cutout monokini. Jacqueline Fernandez praised her stunning figure.

Talking about work, Shilpa is set to make a comeback on the big screen after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’, which also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia’s Bollywood debut. The film was originally scheduled to be released in June, but has been pushed forward due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Shilpa will also appear in Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan and Pranitha Subhash. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is the sequel to his 2003 comedy film Hungama.