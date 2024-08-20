Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter has removed her father’s surname from the registry. As reported by the American media, the concession came from the Court and from today on she will be called only Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. Two months ago, the eighteen-year-old had submitted the request upon reaching the age of majority. On this occasion, as reported by ‘People’, a source close to the Hollywood star had declared that Pitt was “aware and upset by the fact that Shiloh had abandoned his surname. He loves his children and misses them”.

Like her, her sisters Vivienne and Zahara have also publicly distanced themselves from their father. Jolie and Pitt – who will be arriving at the 81st Venice Film Festival, she for the biopic on Maria Callas and he for ‘Wolfs’ alongside George Clooney – have 3 other children: Maddox, Pax and Knox.