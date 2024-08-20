Shiloh, daughter of the couple formed by Brad Pitt (Oklahoma, 60 years old) and Angelina Jolie (California, 48 years old), is no longer officially Jolie-Pitt. This Monday, August 19, a judge has approved her request for a name change to eliminate her father’s surname, according to the magazine People and several American media outlets have already picked up on the story. The 18-year-old, who was named Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt by her parents, is now legally called Shiloh Jolie.

It was last May, the day she turned 18, when she requested in a Los Angeles County court to legally shed her paternal surname. Born in Swakopmund, Namibia, on May 27, 2006, Shiloh is the fourth daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and the first biological daughter of the former couple of actors. Before them came Maddox, 22 years old; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and then the twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. Shiloh Jolie made this “independent and significant decision after painful events,” according to the young woman’s lawyer when the news broke.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married in 2014, and two years later, in 2016, the actress filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and also requesting custody of all their children together. This divorce has not yet been resolved, as the former couple remains immersed in a legal battle with harsh confrontations under the shadow of the actor’s past addictions and the accusations of abuse raised by the actress. In the first moments of the separation, Jolie accused Pitt of abusing their son Maddox, of having problems with alcohol, of consuming drugs and of having self-control problems, culminating in an episode that occurred on a plane in which, supposedly, Pitt became violent with his son.

Earlier this year, Jolie’s lawyers claimed that Pitt’s “history of physical abuse toward Jolie began well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip,” but noted that the flight “marked the first time he also directed his physical abuse toward the children,” prompting the actress to immediately cut off the relationship. In July, People The actor said that he has “virtually no contact with his adult children” and that “his interaction with the younger ones – with whom he has visitation rights – has been more limited in recent months due to his filming schedule.”

Shiloh has managed to publicly and legally disassociate herself from her father on Monday. With this decision, she joins the one already taken by three of her six siblings, either legally, like Shiloh, or symbolically. The last to do so was the youngest, Vivienne, still a minor, but who has already worked as an assistant for the adaptation of the Broadway musical, The Outsiderswhich is produced by her mother. The little girl made headlines last May, when during the premiere of the musical she removed her father’s surname from the flyers in which her name appeared. Although Brad Pitt has not commented on the decisions his children have made, a source close to the actor revealed to the magazine People He added: “It is not easy for Brad to remember that he has lost his children. He loves his children and misses them. It is very sad.”