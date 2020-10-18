Delhi Capitals’ left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan said after scoring his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) final over of the innings was Ravindra Jadeja ) Was a win-win situation for him and Akshar Patel’s left-handed batting pair.Taking advantage of his life, Dhawan hit an unbeaten 101-run knock while Akshar hit three sixes in the final over to help the Delhi team collect the required 17 runs in the last over and take five wickets against the Super Kings on Saturday. Won.

Dhawan said in the press conference after the match, ‘We knew that Dwayne Bravo would not be able to put the last over and Jadeja would have to do it over. Being a left-handed batsman, we were in a little advantage against Jadeja.

Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) handed the ball over to Ravindra Jadeja Last Over after the death over specialist bowler Bravo went out of the ground due to a groin injury. While in the 19th over, Sam Curran gave just four runs.

Dhawan (Shikhar Dhawan) said, “Sam Curran bowled very well in the 19th over, he bowled very good yorkers, there was dew and we also took advantage of that.”

Dhawan praised the contribution of Axar Patel and said that having a level allrounder in the team makes a big difference. About his performance, Dhawan (Shikhar Dhawan Century) said that he wanted to be positive and was trusting in himself. He said, ‘I always pay attention to my process. I was playing well. I stayed positive and kept my confidence up. I have a lot of experience, today I also changed the figures. ‘

Dhawan said, ‘Whenever I was scoring runs, I was also making mistakes. I was analyzing what to do, which shot to play and which not to. I was choosing which shots to play on different pitches or what strategy to follow.

Dhawan said that the team is playing very good cricket and all are playing their responsibility. After this win, Delhi team reached the top of the points table (IPL Points Table).