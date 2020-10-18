On Saturday, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in a thrilling match played in Sharjah. His veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan played a key role in Delhi’s victory. Dhawan played an unbeaten innings of 101 off 58 balls. At the end of the innings, Akshar Patel made his team win by scoring 21 runs with the help of three sixes off just 5 balls. Delhi needed 17 runs in the last over. In Ravindra Jadeja’s over, Patel hit three sixes and gave his team the victory.On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan scored the first century of his IPL career. The left-handed opener scored his first hundred in the Indian Premier League in his 167th innings. Apart from this, he has 39 half-centuries in the IPL and in this case he is second after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner.

Points table | Scorecard

During this century, a unique ‘record’ was recorded in Dhawan’s name. Dhawan became the batsman to have played the most innings before scoring a century in the IPL. Dhawan scored a century in his 167th innings. Earlier, this unique record was recorded in the name of Virat Kohli. In fact, Kohli had scored a century in his 120th IPL. Ambati Rayudu scored 119 and Suresh Raina struck the first century in the 88th IPL innings.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first. Dhoni’s team scored 179 runs for 4 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs. Faf du Plessis scored 58 and Ambati Rayudu scored a quick 45 runs. Although this score proved to be challenging for Delhi, Dhawan took full advantage of his experience and survived till the end. He was well supported by captain Shreyas Iyer (23 off 23 balls) and Marcus Stoynis (24 off 14 balls). At the end of the innings, Akshar Patel’s explosive batting gave Delhi the victory.