The Bashkir shikhan Kushtau received the status of a specially protected natural area of ​​regional significance. The corresponding document was signed by the head of the republic Radiy Khabirov.

“In the question of Kushtau – period. And this decision is, first of all, recognition and respect for thousands of our residents who have spoken their word, ”Khabirov wrote on Facebook.

On the official website The chapter notes that the mountain has been declared a natural monument in order to preserve rare species of plants, animals, as well as unique natural landscapes.

Recall that in 2019, the Bashkir Soda Company (BSK) received the right to develop the shikhan Kushtau, it was planned to extract limestone there. This summer, the company began deforestation on the mountain for geological exploration.

In this regard, on August 3, activists who oppose the development of the shikhan gathered on Mount Kushtau in the Ishimbay region of Bashkiria.

After that, the head of Bashkiria, Radiy Khabirov, announced the suspension of work, adding that it is planned to assign the status of a specially protected natural area (SPNA) to the Shikhan Kushtau.