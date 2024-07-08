The conflict over the use of AI in the anime industry is becoming more and more intense, and now that one of the most acclaimed titles might have used artificial intelligence, fans were shocked to learn that Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan could have used artificial methods to translate the anime adaptation.

Due to the boom after the pandemic, The anime industry requires more and more speed in both animation and translations.So, we know that big companies make use of AI, however, there are already several complaints due to the relegation of the professionalization of the different areas in the anime industry.

Recently, translators have united to denounce the marginalization of their hard work, on the other hand, Major animation studios (MAPPA studio) have also been the subject of complaints of labour exploitation. On this occasion, Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan is stellar in user complaints.

Fans of Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan They began reporting on social media that the series has subtitles from REMOW and are not the work of Crunchyroll, it was pointed out that reference is made to the official release in English, French and German.

After that, A complaint was started to be drawn up not only about the responsibilities of the platform and the distributors’ license, but also about the work to improve the delivery of series as Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan that, despite having quick subtitles thanks to AI, this does not mean that it is a job that does justice to the work itself, since the context and the different meanings in the discourse are limited because they do not have filters or nuances from professional translators.

Fans of Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan They feel a little disappointed, but nevertheless they think that everything can improve after doing this type of exposition exercises. What do you think about the art of translation?

It is worth noting that coincidentally, Crunchyroll has disabled comments on its deliveries, And despite the fact that he says this is to maintain a “safe and respectful” environment, it seems that he is avoiding a head-on confrontation in the face of the new information revealed. What do you think?

Where can I watch Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan?

The anime is available on Crunchyroll, you can watch the installment on the platform, check it out hereThe series premiered on July 7 in Mexico and will air new episodes every Sunday at 8:30 in the morning.

The series is already a popular comedy whose official synopsis on Crunchyroll is as follows:

”Koshi Torako, a high school student, feels something cold brush her face. Looking up, she sees a girl whose antlers are caught in some electrical wires.”.

A girl with huge deer antlers has come to study with Torako, let’s see her great adventures.

