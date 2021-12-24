After a little pause, Nippon Ichi Software returns to the attack with a brand new trailer dedicated to Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi, the survival strategy RPG officially announced last October. In this video, titled “like going through a dungeon“, We are introduced to the basics of survival, exploration, through combat and the mechanics of food preparation.

Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi is expected in Japan on PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch from January 27, 2022, and currently does not enjoy a Western announcement. Below you can see the new trailer.

Good vision!

Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi – New

A group of adventurers find themselves stuck in a dungeon that was supposed to be for beginners. By the time their hunger has reached its limit, they come across the corpse of a gigantic monster. Having managed to escape the pangs of hunger, the group is now looking for an escape. Reach the surface by feeding on delicious foods, weird foods, and everything in between.

We will be able to change the hair, face, voice, class and much more for our adventurers. There are tons of classes available including Swordsman, Mage, Cook And Unemployed. Create a party of four adventurers and get ready to challenge the dungeon. Using the ingredients found during the exploration we will be able to create foods capable of making the group stronger or weakening the enemies.

One mistake is enough to lose everything! ??

When the party leader dies, we will lose all levels and ingredients obtained. The unlocked recipes and equipment will be saved instead, but we will have to start exploring the dungeon all over again. Exploration will be a process of constant trial and error, and we can always learn from our mistakes even if they prove fatal.

The monsters that live in the dungeon

The dungeon is inhabited by a myriad of different monsters. Sometimes we may encounter some of special types, labeled as “Unique” or “Elite“. Since they will have different traits and resistances from normal enemies, we can get in trouble if we act without thinking. On the other hand, however, we will be able to obtain many experience points by defeating them and the chances of obtaining rare ingredients from them will be higher.

Safety Mode for the faint of heart

Since within the game we will have to survive inside a dungeon, it will often happen that we have to feed ourselves with dishes that are not really suitable for the faint of heart. For anyone who has a phobia of insects or disgusting foods, it is possible to activate it Safety Mode, where all too revolting content will be censored.

Many levels of difficulty, from Sweet to Spicy

Although we can choose a difficulty level at the beginning of the adventure, the game mechanics will not change and every time we die we will start again from level 1. There are four difficulty levels starting from Easy, in which we will find the ingredients more easily, up to Nightmare, where death will follow us everywhere. We can also decide to change the difficulty level during the game.