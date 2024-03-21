A couple of weeks ago, bittersweet news was given for Nintendo Switch users, since the arrival of Mother 3 to the console through the online service, but only for the public from Japan, since for the West they released games only from the Rare company. However, players want this classic G.B.A. be released, and even the creator of the franchise agrees with the request, in which he cannot do much even though he has shaped the three different console stories.

Shigesato Itoi recently volunteered for an interview related to Earthbound and his author works. For now, this is only available in Japanese, but there are users who have done fans the favor of making a translation, including the fragment where they talk about this third game exclusive to their country. And that is where he launches a hopeful message that seeks to Nintendo make a decision and finally do the work of bringing it to the current console.

Itoi talks openly about the players who will be venturing into this game on Switch, whether it be those who originally played the title decades ago on the 32-bit handheld, as well as newcomers who intend to enjoy Lucas' story vs. Pokey Minch. He mentions that he wants many people to try the title, implying that he is not only talking about the Japanese public, but also the entire world, since it is a story that anyone could understand without any problem.

