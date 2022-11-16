Shigeru Miyamoto celebrates its 70th birthday today. Known as one of the most influential Game Designers in the history of video games, he has created some of the most popular series of all time, among which stand out Donkey Kong, Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Star Fox And Pikmin. Miyamoto began its journey in Nintendo in 1977, initially working in the planning department of the company. He proved to be a promising designer working on the artistic creation of the arcade title”Sheriff“, released in 1979.

The first great success for Miyamoto however, it is represented by Donkey Kong, designed in 1981, which is one of the progenitors of the platform genre. Thanks to the close debut of the title and the first chapter with the protagonist Mario, which would soon become famous all over the world, Nintendo earned 280 million dollars in the United States alone. Over the years, the designer has contributed to revolutionizing the world of video games and the platform genre from time to time, giving the public some milestones that will never be forgotten.

In an interview granted in 2020, Shigeru Miyamoto has stated that he is ready to pass on his legacy to the younger creators of Nintendoand said he was very interested in living his last years within the company looking for new experiences to focus on.