Although everyone has a favorite game of The Legend of Zelda, there is almost no talk about the bad games in the series. To the surprise of fans, Shigeru Miyamoto, creator and producer of this property, has revealed which title he considers badand if you've enjoyed all the installments, your answer probably won't surprise you.

In a recent talk on the podcast of Kit and Krysta, former Nintendo employees, Stephen Totilo, video game journalist, talked about his anecdotes with the Big N. It was here where he mentioned that in an interview with Miyamoto, the legendary development of video games revealed to him that The only Legend of Zelda game he considers bad is Zelda II: The Adventure of Link in its Famicom Disk System version.

Let us remember that the Famicom Disk System was an addition to the Famicom, which allowed the use of floppy disk, with which the games had better audio and were not so expensive to produce, although this had negative aspects. Mostly, games in this format had quite long loading timessomething Miyamoto mentioned as the main reason why he considers Zelda II: The Adventure of Link a bad delivery.

Unlike the general public, who have pointed out the sidescroller combat and high difficulty as the negative points of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, Miyamoto is more disappointed with the technical aspects, something that mainly affected Japan. In the West, the version of this sequel that reached us was the NES version, which did not have loading time problems. On related topics, here you can see the new The Legend of Zelda concert. Likewise, a rare copy of the first The Legend of Zelda sells for a lot of money.

Editor's Note:

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link It's not a bad game. It's different, but that doesn't make it worse than other titles. I would even go so far as to say that I had more fun playing this installment compared to the first. The sidescroll and exploration of towns has its own charm, which other games in the series eventually improved upon.

Via: Kit and Krysta