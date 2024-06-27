It is well known that at the moment Nintendo has some direct people who are the face of the company, one of those characters is neither more nor less than Shigeru Miyamotowho shaped its two most famous franchises, Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. Although the years have not passed in vain, and we see him less and less involved in game development, which has led to the question of what he is currently doing in the red company.

The company’s 84th shareholder meeting was recently held, in which, in addition to talking about financial issues, the enormous potential that new generations of developers have was also discussed, as some rookies have been able to stand out in certain games. In fact, a few years ago the work of the team that developed the first Splatoonwhich many people were new at the time and managed to capture people’s attention with the world of the Inkling.

Within this conference Miyamoto He has praised the great team they have to create new video games, given that excellent games have recently been released such as Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhere there is obviously some kind of supervision by large companies such as Takashi Tezuka. It has been mentioned that the creator of the plumber is currently busy with the application of Pikmin Bloomand it is the saga to which he has paid much more attention in recent times.

Also, we must remember that he is creating with Illumination Studios the second animated film of Mario and the first live action of The Legend of Zelda with Sony. He is in charge of making decisions in matters of lore, so that he does not have inconsistencies regarding the world that Nintendo has forged over the years. In short, he doesn’t want the same thing to happen. 1993when the film production of the plumber franchise arrived, which was highly repudiated.

Via: Gonintendo

Author’s note: It’s a bit sad that we no longer have him working on games, since he wasn’t even a producer on Pikmin 4. So, let’s hope that one day he returns in a Zelda or similar.