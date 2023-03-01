In Nintendo It is well known that there are great developers in the video game industry, among them is the veteran Shigeru miyamotocreator of popular franchises such as Mario and Zelda. However, he has been working in the company for a long time, so eventually the time will come when he will go out on his own.

the greatness of miyamoto It has been so much for many that they have wondered what would happen to the company without him, given that there are not so many managers who are the face of Nintendo as much as he does himself. In a new interview with the media nprthe creative talks about the games that have gained so many followers, and would also happen when he was absent in the future.

This answered:

You know, I really feel like it’s not going to change. It will probably be the same. There are, you know, people on the executive team, creators within the company, and also people who create Mario, they all have this sense of what it means to be Nintendo. So it’s not like there are a lot of different opinions coming and going. Everyone has an understanding, this kind of shared understanding, of what it’s like to be Nintendo. And so even when new ideas come along, there’s always the fact that it’s a new idea, but also the fact that, is it a new idea that really has the essence of Nintendo or not? And I think that’s something that, you know, we have this amazing shared vision, almost a little scary.

For now, miyamoto still has projects on the go, including Pikmin 4 that you are ready to get to Nintendo switches midyear. Plus, he’s supervising a lot of the stuff about the movie. Mario. So, there is still time for the creative to end up retiring from that company in which he has worked for decades.

Editor’s note: Although he mentions that it will remain the same, it does give a little feeling to think that we will no longer see it in future Nintendo Direct broadcasts. But he has already earned his retirement, after all he has rested very little.