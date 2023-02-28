Shigeru Miyamoto spoke in an interview about the future of Nintendosaying he is convinced that the company it will stay the same Also without him: The people who work there share a particular feeling that won’t change when he’s gone.

70 years as a master made last November, Miyamoto described a really close-knit working realityin which everyone finds themselves on the same side and are used to sharing new ideas to understand whether or not they marry with the Nintendo philosophy.

“You know, I really think things aren’t going to change,” said the legendary game designer. “Everything will probably stay the same here. There are people among the executives, creatives within the company and the people who made Mario – they all share this feeling of what it means to be Nintendo.”

“There are always new ideas, but every time we wonder whether or not these new ideas possess the essence of Nintendo. We share this kind of vision, which can even seem a little creepy at times, on how to run things. So no, I think Nintendo won’t change.”

During the interview, Miyamoto also spoke about the reasons behind Mario’s great popularity, saying that on the one hand it is due to the fact that his games have sold a lot, but also because it is a character that has spanned generations and that thanks to the interactive medium he had a greater impact than other figures.