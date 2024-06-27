Shigeru Miyamoto focuses on young people but doesn’t want to step aside yet: this is basically the meaning of the words spoken by the legendary Japanese game designer during the last meeting with Nintendo investors.

“How easy it is to expect, being the oldest person on the team is something that makes you nervousalthough I still feel comfortable working for this company,” Miyamoto said during a question-and-answer session in which he was asked.

“It’s not that I’m completely disinterested in game development, but now there are the new generations and I was able to pass the baton to them very calmly, without having to do any work myself.”

“Eventually the people I replaced are getting older too, so it’s always better to have young talent at your disposal who can cope. That said, I still want to do and at the moment I’m quite involved in the making of Pikmin Bloom.”