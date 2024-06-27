Shigeru Miyamoto focuses on young people but doesn’t want to step aside yet: this is basically the meaning of the words spoken by the legendary Japanese game designer during the last meeting with Nintendo investors.
“How easy it is to expect, being the oldest person on the team is something that makes you nervousalthough I still feel comfortable working for this company,” Miyamoto said during a question-and-answer session in which he was asked.
“It’s not that I’m completely disinterested in game development, but now there are the new generations and I was able to pass the baton to them very calmly, without having to do any work myself.”
“Eventually the people I replaced are getting older too, so it’s always better to have young talent at your disposal who can cope. That said, I still want to do and at the moment I’m quite involved in the making of Pikmin Bloom.”
Born in 1952, Shigeru Miyamoto is without a doubt one of the brightest minds ever in the history of game design: he is the creator of Mario and Zelda, Nintendo’s two most important franchises, which still today generate millions of copies sold with each new episode.
It is obviously no coincidence that Sony is working closely with him on The Legend of Zelda film, and in general Miyamoto’s supervision is putting Nintendo in a position to continue to achieve great successes in full continuity with the past.
