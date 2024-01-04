













That was in a talk he had with Shigesato Itoi, head of Mother/EarthBoundin the place Hobonichi.

According to Miyamoto he felt that 'I couldn't do anything else' when I worked in video games. That is why he decided to remember the process that led him to participate in the production.

When Itoi asked this Nintendo designer what title he should give his talk, he responded 'I couldn't do anything, so I became a producer'.

Then Shigesato Ito and Shigeru Miyamoto talked about the times of the Famicom (NES) and Super Famicom (SNES), when developing video games required fewer people and smaller teams.

Miyamoto confessed that in his late 30s and early 40s he felt that something had changed.

It was not possible to make games without having a team, and at the age of 60 he decided to become a producer. But as projects now require high-level experts, he feels he cannot replace or provide support in the same way.

Even with the position he currently has at Nintendo. According to Shigeru Miyamoto, the way he leaves his mark on a project is to help and make people think. 'I'm glad he was here'.

Likewise, something like 'I would like to work with him next time'. Miyamoto also commented that for him the best teams for producing are those in which he does not need to give instructions.

If a team needs your help that means they have problems and they need to be resolved. At least that's the way Shigeru Miyamoto sees things at Nintendo. He currently also supervises the amusement parks and movies in his series.

