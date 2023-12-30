Shigeru Miyamoto he recently turned 71, but despite his age he has no intention of retiringaccording to what was reported in an interview with The Guardian, also claiming to no longer feel like a game designerat this point.

Demonstrating his usual liveliness, Miyamoto confirmed that he does not want to retire and that he wants to continue to stay in business, at least for the moment, even if he does not rule out the idea of ​​having to leave his place to others after him, which in it has already started to make a certain sense.

“More than retiring, I think about the day when I won't be able to carry on anymore,” Miyamoto said. “In this period we have to think in 5-year time frames, so I have to think about who to choose how successors, if something were to happen. I'm very grateful that there is still so much energy around the things I worked on.”