Shigeru Miyamoto he recently turned 71, but despite his age he has no intention of retiringaccording to what was reported in an interview with The Guardian, also claiming to no longer feel like a game designerat this point.
Demonstrating his usual liveliness, Miyamoto confirmed that he does not want to retire and that he wants to continue to stay in business, at least for the moment, even if he does not rule out the idea of having to leave his place to others after him, which in it has already started to make a certain sense.
“More than retiring, I think about the day when I won't be able to carry on anymore,” Miyamoto said. “In this period we have to think in 5-year time frames, so I have to think about who to choose how successors, if something were to happen. I'm very grateful that there is still so much energy around the things I worked on.”
Something different from a game designer
In short, Miyamoto is thinking of the right people to whom entrust your work to carry it forward, considering that his age will probably not allow him to work for a long time: “There are things that are now well established and that have been taken care of by others, who have made them grow, so in a certain sense I no longer feel the sense of ownership over these”.
It should also be noted that the famous author, father of Mario and Zelda, no longer feels like a game designer. His role in the company is now less defined, as he says it's about “finding new and unique opportunities for Nintendo”. Something like this, on the other hand, we saw with the launch of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.
#Shigeru #Miyamoto #doesn39t #retire #longer #feels #game #designer
Leave a Reply