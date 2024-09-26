On the occasion of the opening of the Museum of Nintendothe legendary designer Shigeru Miyamoto was interviewed by Famitsu, and in the article he said various things about the company, including the fact that he wants to continue to hope that Nintendo don’t get dragged into the power-based “console war” of gaming hardware.

It is an element that has been consolidated for years, being part of a precise strategy by Nintendo: the company prefers follow one’s own pathinnovating where possible and designing hardware that follows its own specific ideas also in terms of software, rather than engaging in a difficult and expensive war for the most powerful hardware with the competition.

The result is clear for all to see: Nintendo Switch, like the previous Nintendo Wii U and Wii, are machines with peculiar characteristics, launched independently from the timing of the standard generations and equipped with their own features, far from the hardware of Sony and Microsoft.