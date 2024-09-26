On the occasion of the opening of the Museum of Nintendothe legendary designer Shigeru Miyamoto was interviewed by Famitsu, and in the article he said various things about the company, including the fact that he wants to continue to hope that Nintendo don’t get dragged into the power-based “console war” of gaming hardware.
It is an element that has been consolidated for years, being part of a precise strategy by Nintendo: the company prefers follow one’s own pathinnovating where possible and designing hardware that follows its own specific ideas also in terms of software, rather than engaging in a difficult and expensive war for the most powerful hardware with the competition.
The result is clear for all to see: Nintendo Switch, like the previous Nintendo Wii U and Wii, are machines with peculiar characteristics, launched independently from the timing of the standard generations and equipped with their own features, far from the hardware of Sony and Microsoft.
The principles of Nintendo and its museum
“If we want to show all the assets from Nintendo’s past and make people understand what the company is through them, then it goes beyond our employees: there are now three generations of people who know Nintendo, including parents and children, so we hope that understand what Nintendo is and his philosophy,” Miyamoto said.
“I hope that they understand its features in this way and that they do not involve Nintendo in “console war” which is usually just about high-end specs and how to improve the performance of consoles,” the legendary game designer explained, laughing.
“We decided to create this museum because we thought it would be a good opportunity to let people know that Nintendo will continue to create things that are unique, using the various technologies of today’s world, and that we will continue to make not only games but also movies, and that we are a company that creates various entertainment content.”
