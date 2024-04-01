













Shigeru Miyamoto becomes a trend for fake Venga la Alegría account









Since Twitter – now X – is owned by Elon Musk, every day we find parody/fake accounts more easily. The point is that there is no kind of filter that prevents the creation of these users, who on this occasion came before April Fool's Day and many believed that Shigeru Miyamoto I would be a guest on the TV Azteca program, Come Joy.

The situation is that an account – unverified – from Venga la Alegría indicated that Shigeru Miyamoto would be one of their guests for Monday April 1st – which falls perfectly on April Fool's Day in the United States -. The publication went viral and surely more than one friend asked you if it was real.

The curious thing is that this publication in X did not have that “clarification” that those posts usually have where the community corrects the information in some way. The thing is that this information became so viral that a fake account from Mario's creator even appeared “confirming” that he would be visiting Mexico. There was even Shuntaro Furukawa.

This should not surprise anyone because there are also TikTok accounts – as a joke – that feed this type of publications a lot. Like that time AMLO talked about a Miyamoto construction company and there was no shortage of people who thought that it was Shigeru himself.

Shigeru Miyamoto has not come to Mexico, but Reggie Fils-Aime did come

Shigeru Miyamoto is not going to come to Mexico, at least in the short term. A very big video game event would have to happen for us to really see this historic creative.

What did happen was that at an important moment, Reggie Fills-Aimé came to Mexico at an Electronic Game Show where Nintendo, PlayStation and Microsoft were present. Yes, in our country there were times when prominent video game personalities visited us.

