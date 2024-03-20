The teacher Shigeru Miyamoto is probably the most influential and appreciated game designer in the history of video games, but even he eventually admitted to having made a bad game. More precisely, a Zelda that he really didn't like: a specific version of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link. It's not a big problem, considering the amount of masterpieces on which he has put his signature, but it is interesting to find out which game he is least satisfied with and which he does not remember with pleasure.

This little background story was told by the journalist Stephen Totilo, who recalled an old interview of his, dating back to 2013, during the last episode of the Kit and Krystacharacters that Nintendo fans should know well, given that for years they have hosted an official broadcast of the company.