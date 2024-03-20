The teacher Shigeru Miyamoto is probably the most influential and appreciated game designer in the history of video games, but even he eventually admitted to having made a bad game. More precisely, a Zelda that he really didn't like: a specific version of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link. It's not a big problem, considering the amount of masterpieces on which he has put his signature, but it is interesting to find out which game he is least satisfied with and which he does not remember with pleasure.
This little background story was told by the journalist Stephen Totilo, who recalled an old interview of his, dating back to 2013, during the last episode of the Kit and Krystacharacters that Nintendo fans should know well, given that for years they have hosted an official broadcast of the company.
The interview
Totilo had the opportunity to speak with Miyamoto at the time of the launch of Pikmin 3 for Nintendo Wii U and asked him if he thought he had ever made a bad game. Mario and Zelda's father then mentioned the name of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link for Famicom Disk System.
Now consider that Zelda II: The Adventure of Link for Famicom Disk System, released only in Japan, is slightly different from the one that arrived in the West on the NES. The FDS was an external device that allowed you to run Famicom games from floppy disks. The FDS version of Zelda II had a big problem with loading: they were very long. Miyamoto was not at all satisfied with it, so much so that he even considered it a bad game.
We can forgive him…
