Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:12











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Japan’s ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has appointed Shigeru Ishiba as its new leader. Therefore, it is expected that he will be invested as the new prime minister of the Japanese country with immediate effect next Tuesday in Parliament, given the majority that the party has in the chamber. Fumio Kishida resigned from office after being hit by the LDP’s financing scandals, which were uncovered in December and left his popularity in tatters. Four of his cabinet colleagues were replaced, but Kishida’s public image could not recover from the political storm.

Thus, the LDP, which has been ruling in Japan for more than six decades, has been forced to take a new turn of the helm. Nine candidates had presented themselves in internal elections held this Friday. The winner, Ishiba, had run four times before, and had never won. The former Defense Minister had been very close in 2012, but lost against Shinzo Abe, assassinated in 2022 and who became the man with the longest tenure in office.

Fumio Kishida has resigned as Prime Minister of Japan.



AFP





She has prevailed over the current person in charge of the Economic Security portfolio, Sanae Takaichi, who aspired to become the first woman to govern the archipelago. “I will do everything I can to believe in people, tell the truth bravely and sincerely, and make this country a safe place where everyone can live with a smile on their face again,” Ishiba said after meeting his victory. He will lead the country until the national elections in mid-2025.

Ishiba’s challenges



Ishiba takes office with several fronts open. One of them is foreign policy, with increasingly cold and tense relations with China and Russia. Kishida decided during his mandate to redouble resources in military defense and further strengthen ties with the United States, a power with which he maintains a strong alliance.

On the other hand, it will have to deal with economic stagnation. Japan entered recession in February and was no longer the third largest economy in the world. One of the reasons, as many experts explain, is the weakness of the yen against the dollar. Comparing both currencies, the Japanese currency was devalued by 9% during 2023 against the North American currency.

But if the Liberal Democratic Party has emphasized anything in recent times, it is the problem of the aging of the population. Almost a third of Japanese people are 65 years old or older. There is a lot of concern in this regard, since, in addition, if the low birth rate and the high life expectancy are combined, the result is a society with the possibility of collapsing because workers’ contributions cannot support their elders.