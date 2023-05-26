shifts surrounding morals
The wheel of life continues to spin, accompanied by the power of change as a “sustainable cosmic year” that extended throughout existence, until it touched moral matters, human orientation and feelings towards things. In focusing on the moral before the expected sensory fluently subject to continuous change, we find that culture, the level of human awareness, and the way of thinking are shaped by fully listening to the details of historical, cultural and social data.
It is known that the passion for development and progress is a dream that accompanies all human societies, and from that it works to invest the tools of change and alteration to make all its material and moral “capital” look better and more useful. Here it is necessary to inquire about changes in values and changes in moral standards, so are they useful in their novelty, or does every incident that touches them change their identity and make them lose their true value?
The human self, which preoccupied the minds of philosophers and thinkers, all agree on the need for it to move from individual isolation to the capacity of an integrated social identity that produces coexistence, development, and real advancement, in light of a human connection to a higher umbrella of moral rules based on commonalities that everyone agrees on.. It suffered from developments. It was not taken into account, while man relied in his moral dependence on the teachings of the religious legislative text and the matrix of man-made regulating laws, he is now facing a noticeable deterioration in the system of values, in the form of exclusion of all hopes based on the dream of Plato and his utopian city, so that trends turn towards a lack of values, and confusion Between utilitarian and moral orientation, with an increase in the frequency of violence and hatred.
In this context, several paradoxes are presented, and details are presented whose parts, repercussions, and causes have been satisfied, and the need remains to know the fate of the moral participant and the value system, in light of those “heavy” data on the shoulders of man and the features of his “moral mind.” In order to be fair in dealing with human challenges in general, and those related to value and moral transformation in particular, we must acknowledge that the enlargement of this problem has been accompanied by many developments in the tools and means of understanding, raising awareness and disseminating moral culture. human beings with values.
This is in addition to considering previous human experiences as a stopping point that leads to an increase in all possible scenarios, which means correcting the wrong steps and turning them into bridges towards the major ethical station. Transforming the challenges of moral change in society into opportunities to seize, especially in a scope far removed from the limited theoretical reality, lies in building the values of the members of society, and although it is not an easy task, it is not impossible in light of harnessing the mind as a divine blessing bestowed by God on man.
And here we have reached the knot of the story in the value shifts, and we realized that it leads to the birth of opportunities, or to the multiplication of challenges by a decision of the human will alone. Man’s morals are his moral “capital” and the mirror of reality that leads to a brilliant reflection as he wants, and modern tools and technology data and its unlimited ramifications are also in his hands. He can direct and harness it in the right field, by adopting all means and adapting them in spreading the major ethical foundations, expanding the area of awareness of ethical environmental repercussions and their opposite, and shedding light on the strategy closest to reality, starting from the individual, the family, the community, and the broad world. Especially since the products of true value existence are one of the parties to the equation of advancement, prosperity, addressing challenges, and even achieving security and peace in various parts of the earth.. as the meanings of tolerance and compassion, listening and dialogue are established.. which makes creativity unique in diversity and collective responsibility.
* Secretary General of the World Council of Muslim Communities
