NAfter Amnesty International published a report accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians by stationing troops in residential areas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply denied the allegations. According to him, the human rights defenders are trying “to shift the responsibility from the attacker to the victim,” Zelenskyy said in a video address on Thursday evening. Zelenskyy said Russia’s war was “unjustified, invasive and terrorist”. “If someone makes a report that sort of puts the victim and the attacker on an equal footing, if certain things about the victim are analyzed and the actions of the attacker are ignored, then that cannot be tolerated.”

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has launched a major offensive in the Donetsk region. “In the Donetsk area, the enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in its situation report on Friday. With the fighting, the Russian troops are trying to put themselves in a good starting position to capture the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut and to expand their control to the area west of Donetsk. The towns of Soledar and Bakhmut are part of the Ukrainian line of defense east of the major cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. More than half a million people lived there before the war. It is the last metropolitan area in Donbass under the control of the Ukrainian government.

Occupiers speak of a fire at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

In the city of Mykolaiv near the front in the south of the country, a curfew was imposed from Friday evening to Monday morning in the fight against Russian collaborators. The governor of the region announced that it was planned to check compliance with them in various parts of the city.

















Russian and Ukrainian authorities have accused each other of attacks in the area of ​​the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. The Russian occupiers in the region said on Friday that the power plant’s facilities had been damaged by Ukrainian artillery fire. The Ukrainian state nuclear agency Energoatom, on the other hand, said Russian forces had fired on a high-voltage power line. According to Western observers, Russian troops use the nuclear power plant as a protective shield to take rest breaks. After the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the British secret service also made a similar statement on Friday.







Russia is apparently trying to rebuild war-ravaged cities in the occupied territories with the help of friendly states. The Belarusian portal “zerkalo.io” reports on recruitment attempts in Minsk chat groups. A Russian company advertised there looking for construction workers to rebuild a war-damaged school in the port city of Mariupol. The portal “Daily NK” reported that the North Korean government wants to send more than 1,000 workers currently in Russia to Donbass.