Dhe shift to the right in Spain is continuing in the regions. Just under a week before the parliamentary elections, two more regional governments will take office this Monday, in which the conservative People’s Party (PP) governs together with the right-wing populist Vox party. In Valencia, the fourth largest region in Spain, Vox even provides the deputy head of government. The former bullfighter Vicente Barrera also becomes Minister of Culture. In addition, Vox receives departments for agriculture and justice as well as the presidency of the regional parliament.

In the Extremadura in the extreme west of the country, the right-wing populists will in future only lead the Ministry for Forestry and Rural Areas. In a first step, the extensive nature reserves in the region are to be checked. In Extremadura, the new regional president, María Guardiola, initially refused to work with Vox. She initially said she could not form a coalition with a party that openly denied the existence of gender-based violence.

Hope in the Spanish left

With slightly fewer votes, the PP received just as many mandates as the Socialists who had previously ruled. However, pressure from the PP leadership in Madrid resulted in a coalition. Guardiola promised to continue to work for equal rights for women and to defend the rights of all residents of the region.

In Murcia, on the other hand, the re-election of the previous PP regional president failed for the time being. Vox did not support him after refusing to involve the right-wing populists in his government. In Murcia, the PP had hoped to follow the example of the Balearic Islands. There the PP had concluded an extensive agreement with Vox and assumed the presidency of the regional parliament. In return, Vox abstained in the second ballot and helped the minority government of PP lead candidate Marga Prohens into office. In Aragón, the PP, which has already handed over the parliamentary presidency to a radical Vox politician, is negotiating support for her government.

The first coalition government between the PP and Vox was formed in Spain in spring 2021 in Castile-Leon. After the early parliamentary elections on July 23, a similar alliance could become necessary in Madrid. According to most polls, only together with Vox does the PP lead candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo have a chance of an absolute majority in parliament to replace the minority government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The Spanish left is hoping to use last-minute fears of Vox to mobilize voters and avert defeat.