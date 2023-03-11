Are – The American Mikaela Shiffrin achieved a new incredible record by also winning the special slalom at Are in 1.41.77: it is her success number 87 in her career – one more than Ingemar Stenmark – which transforms her into themost successful athlete in the history of the alpine ski world cup.

On the Swedish snow of Aare, a town that was included in the masterplan to beat the strong candidacy of Milano Cortina in the challenge for the assignment of the 2026 Winter Games, the US champion hit another giant slalom double in just 24 hours. She did it on one of her favorite slopes, the ‘Olympia’ in the romantic Jaemtland resort, one of the snow sports capitals of all of Scandinavia.

Only in this season Mikaela Shiffrin has hit a close encore on three other occasions: last November 19 and 20 in Levi (Finland) by winning the two slaloms, even the trio between 27 and 29 December in Semmering (Austria) with two successes in giant and one in slalom, and on 24 and 25 January at Plan de Corones in Alto Adige where he had imposed his law in giant.

Shiffrin with her sublime and precise skiing kissed by the Swedish sun ran away between one gate and another going to cross the finish line with a good 92 cents ahead of the Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Third at 95 cents from the American the Swede Anna Swenn Larsson, fourth at 1″54 the other stars and stripes skier, Paula Moltzan and fifth at 1″59 the Canadian, reigning world champion between narrow poles, Laurence St -German.

best blue, Martha Rossettinineteenth at 3″30 from Shiffrin. At next week’s Cup finals in Andorra there will be no athletes at the start of the last special slalom race. Tomorrow for the women’s White Circus transfer day to the Pyrenees: from 15 to 19 yes will play the finals in Soldeu in Andorra.

The next round of the championship is Wednesday with the downhill, at the finals in Soldeu, Andorra: the blue Sofia Goggia has already won the relative world cup.