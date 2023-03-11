After equaling Stenmark’s 86 Cup victories, the American is ready to overtake. He drives ahead of Swenn Larsson and Holdener

Mikaela Shiffrin prepares to overtake. After equaling yesterday the record of victories (86) in the World Cup which belonged to Ingemar Stenmark for 34 years, in the Are slalom she is in the lead after the first run with impressive safety and an advantage.

At her 50”93 only Anna Swenn Larsson (at 69/100) and Wendy Holdener (at 94/100) can get us closer. The rest of the contenders are more than a second away, starting with the junior world champion in giant slalom and slalom, the twenty-year-old Swede Hanna Aronsson Elfman (fourth at 1”22). The world champion St-Germain is sixth at 1”49 behind the other American Paula Moltzan (at 1”27). Petra Vlhova is eleventh at 2”15.

Shiffrin has already won the specialty cup.

The blue ones — The 6 blue women in the race have yet to start: Marta Rossetti with 31, Lara Della Mea with 34, Martina Peterlini with 40, Vera Tschurtschenthaler with 47, Anita Gulli with 49, Lucrezia Lorenzi with 51. See also Infinite Kilde, what a lesson in the super-G on the Saslong. Sixth Paris

March 11, 2023 (change March 11, 2023 | 11:11 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Shiffrin #puts #arrow #lead #run #slalom