JMikaela Shiffrin has now also been hit: the ski queen is the next prominent fall victim in the World Cup. The 28-year-old American fell during the descent in Cortina d'Ampezzo and probably injured her left knee. She had to be rescued by helicopter.

Shiffrin was pushed backwards during a jump, fell shortly after landing and crashed into the safety fence. She remained on the slope for about five minutes and received first aid. After standing up, she used her ski poles like crutches to take weight off her obviously injured left leg.

Knee injuries

When the race resumed, there were more accidents – at the same location. The Swiss downhill Olympic champion Corinne Suter came down hard in front of a left-hand bend after the jump, screamed in pain and grabbed her left knee. The Swiss Priska Nufer and combined world champion Federica Brignone (Italy) also flew there on the unusually undulating “Tofana”, Kira Weidle had big problems.

Shiffrin's friend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) is out for the rest of the season after a racing accident, like her big slalom rival Petra Vlhova (Slovakia). The Frenchman Alexis Pinturault and Marco Schwarz (Austria) were also seriously injured.