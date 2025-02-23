“I wanted to make it clear that no human being has limits,” said Eliud Kipchoge in 2019.

We must register that episode as a sports milestone of humanity.

In volandas, surrounded by luxury hares, brows its Nike Alphafly, in a circuit designed to maintain a stable rhythm, barely pearly, long avenues, the atmosphere of a Central European park in autumn, the dawn of a cool Sunday in Vienna, Not a wind iot Kipchoge, The philosopherin search of two hours in the marathon.

INEOS project, this experiment had been baptized.

And it went well.

The philosopher He closed the challenge in 1h59m40s (the brand is not official nor will it be) and the world of sport attended an unthinkable milestone in other times. Until then, no human being had broken the two -hour barrier in the marathon.

(And he has not done it again, we will see who is the first to achieve it, we look forward to the debut of Jacob Kiplimo in the London Marathon, in April).

Before and then more things were seen.

In 1954, the university students appeared to the stands of the Iffley stadium of Oxford saw Roger Bannister breaking the four -minute barrier in the mile.

In 1973, at the Wimbledon Court Center, the curious saw Margaret Court reaching the 24 Grand Slam victories (and only another tennis player has repeated it, the sensational Novak Djokovic).

In 1976, Olympism saw Nadia Comaneci executing a perfect exercise, a ten in asymmetric bars, a score that no other gymnast has registered.

This Sunday, Mikaela Shiffrin (29) has projected up to the hundred victories of the Alpine skiing world.





We never pay too attention to Mikaela Shiffrin because this alpine ski seems not to go with us. It skies in Spain, skiing in bulk, we are not going to question that, but international results are scarce because resources are lower and tradition does not accompany us either.

American skiing moves in other parameters.

The United States has magnificent academies in Aspen, Vail, Squaw Valley or Lake Planid, and has had Andrea Mead Lawrence, the reborn Lindsey Vonn, Phil Mahre, Bode star whose light does not go out and we’ll see how long it illuminates, because he is still 29 years old and rope to a while.

(“I see her in the hundred victories,” said Ingemar Stenmark several years ago, when the American reached 86 triumphs; the Swedish was no longer going to move from there, Vonn appears from behind, with 82).

Shiffrin’s deed -dama tormented in 2020 when Jeff, her father and mentor, suddenly Another milest the discipline of descent) and that elevates it to light years of its contemporary rivals in terms of popularity, charisma and projection.

-He had to wait so long demonstrates how difficult it is to achieve it, “she said Shiffrin after her achievement, as stunned as accelerated, because her course has been anodine: at the beginning of December, in Kilington (United States), she suffered a spectacular fall broadcast on straight. Thousands of spectators observed how the nurses withdrew it on a stretcher. Hours later, Shiffrin reappeared on social networks to calm the mitómanos, tell them that there was nothing broken, nothing serious, but the accident had kept her two months off.

(The lesion? A deep puncture wound in the abdomen and a severe muscular polytrauma).

“That the fall shows how easy it is to lose something,” he said goodbye this Sunday in Sestriere.