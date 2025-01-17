We continue talking about logos and we return to the NHL to talk about another of the classic teams of the competition: the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This Pennsylvania team born in 1967 and from its beginning it sported a logo very similar to the current one.

It was a skating penguin, with gloves and a stick, against the background of a golden triangle (downtown Pittsburgh is nicknamed the ‘Golden Triangle’), dressed in a scarf.

In 1972 the penguin’s scarf was removed and his figure was retouched a little to make him more muscular. In 1992 the logo was completely redesigned, creating one more in line with the time, less cartoonish. The profile of the penguin and the golden triangle were still visible.

But you already know that when it comes to sports logos, the classic does not die and in 2002 the traditional image of the penguin was recovered, which despite some very slight tweaks in 2017, remains to this day.

