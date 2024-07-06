Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 17:25

Another part of the radioactive objects stolen in São Paulo was located on Saturday afternoon (6) in the capital of São Paulo. This time, a shield for one of the radioactive generators was found in the Itaquera neighborhood, in the east zone. The generator, however, was not inside the shield and remains missing. The information is from the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN).

Firefighters measured the radioactivity at the site with a Geiger detector, but no rate was observed, indicating that radioactive material is not present in the area. The Institute of Energy and Nuclear Research (Ipen) was called to investigate the site.

In the theft, which occurred on June 30, five containers similar to covered buckets were taken. Inside them were shielding, inside which were radioactive generating columns. The material in four containers was exhausted 99Mo/99mTc (Molybdenum/Technetium) columns, that is, already used and inactive. The fifth container contained, however, a column of active 68Ge/68Ga (Germanium/Gallium) generator.

The armor found in Itaquera was from one of the inactive columns. This Friday (5), one of the stolen buckets was found in Cidade Tiradentesin the eastern part of the capital of São Paulo. However, neither the armor nor the column were at the site. The area was released this Saturday morning because it is not contaminated.

The radioactive material was in a Volkswagen Saveiro pickup truck that was stolen in the early hours of the 30th, on Rua Félix Bernardelli, east of the capital.

“According to the Code of Conduct on the Safety of Radioactive Sources of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the source [os geradores]due to its low activity, falls into category 4, representing a very low radiological risk for the population and the environment”, said the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN) in a statement.

According to the commission, despite the low activity of the source, improper and constant handling can cause damage to the health of the person handling the objects.

At the time they were stolen, the vehicle and the radioactive material were marked with the international symbol for ionizing radiation.

“We warn the population that if they find radioactive material, they should keep a safe distance and immediately contact CNEN on (21) 98368-0734 or (21) 98368-0763 and also the police,” informs CNEN.