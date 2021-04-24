Installation of solar panels on the roof of a house. acyl / Getty Images / iStockphoto

The sun shines brightest in Spain. Reasons are not lacking. The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience plan of the Spanish economy includes significant subsidies to homes that improve energy efficiency and will not only be communities of owners, but also single-family homes that install, for example, photovoltaic panels, as confirmed by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. In addition, the number of homeowners who placed this equipment on the roofs of their houses has registered record numbers in the last year. And that has triggered the demand for solar panel installers.

The solar boom is welcome, although it has highlighted the lack of quality of some installations and the improvement of training of some technicians. “The most frequent defect is that of not avoiding partial shadows, for example, by an antenna. You can lose up to 50% of performance, ”says Jorge Morales, director of Próxima Energía. There are also some problems due to poor fixing to the roofs, which can cause them to fly off in a gust of wind. In other cases, they are generating leaks.

To avoid repeating the botched jobs that were made with the placement of thermal solar panels since 2006 (due to poor execution and lack of maintenance), the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (Unef) has just created a quality seal for installers, by which establishes a certification system that guarantees consumers that photovoltaic self-consumption installations are carried out in accordance with the rules defined by a committee of experts in the sector.

The lack of experience in a “sector that is generating a lot of employment and in which many companies are newly created is worrying,” says José Donoso, general director of Unef. “We want the technicians to have adequate training, to take exams to give them approved certificates,” adds Donoso. The employers say that this seal was born in response to the needs of the sector in a scenario in which photovoltaic self-consumption facilities are experiencing a very high increase.

In Spain, 596 megawatts of new photovoltaic power were installed in self-consumption facilities in 2020, 30% more than in 2019, according to Unef data. After almost four decades of timid advances, residential self-consumption takes the great leap and does so in the year of the pandemic. The surprise has been the growth in the housing sector, “which already represents a 20% share and which has gone from 40 megawatts to more than 100 in one year,” says José Donoso. A trend that “has continued in the first three months of the year.” “It was the big surprise, it was not planned and it has been because people who have not been harmed in their work have saved money to mount the installation, which costs, on average, between 4,000 and 6,000 euros. In addition, more and more cities apply tax breaks in the IBI ”, argues the general director of the Unef.

The main customer for domestic self-consumption are chalets with an installation power less than or equal to 100 kilowatts that use simplified compensation —the surplus is offset on the electricity bill at the price agreed with the marketer. On the other hand, shared self-consumption in communities of owners has little significant weight. For now It is foreseeable that this segment will grow with subsidies from European funds and the upcoming reform of the Horizontal Property Law to facilitate majority agreements.

Large distribution companies have seen the opportunity and have entered the battle to take over the photovoltaic plate market by signing agreements with power companies and marketers. This is the case of El Corte Inglés, Fnac, Leroy Merlin, Ikea or MediaMarkt. Ikea partnered with Contigo Energía in early March to offer turnkey solutions for domestic solar energy.

The collection comes in two modes to suit all types of homes and pockets: one with up to 340 watts of peak power per panel and the other with 390 watts per panel and optimizers that make the system 10% more efficient. Savings can reach up to 50% of the energy bill. “The investment ranges from 4,000 to 12,000 euros,” said Qi Kai Sheng, Ikea Spain’s head of sustainability, at a conference organized by Unef. “For a small house, three or four are enough and for larger houses with an electric car 12 panels are needed,” he adds. Most of the installations installed so far carry between six and ten plates.

Ikea expects a market share of 7% by 2024 and to be able to reach thousands of homes in the near future. “We have already verified that it has aroused great interest in the consumer and considering that, due to the pandemic, people spend more time at home, a sale could be expected even above our forecasts.”

Profitable investment

More and more owners see these facilities as a profitable and lasting investment – the useful life is 20 years – and not as an expense. To know the profitability of each equipment it is essential to carry out a “personalized analysis, because it depends on many factors: at what time you consume, the orientation of the roof or the shadows. In some cases it will be 4% and in others 20% ”, says Jorge Morales, from Próxima Energía. Morales explains the calculation made to a potential client in Roquetas de Mar (Almería). The profitability of the installation of 14 panels is 13.1% and the cost to be paid amounts to 7,990 euros. The estimated saving in the electricity bill for 25 years is 27,425 euros. Self-sufficiency reaches, in this case, 43%.

The sector walks lighter without the sun tax, which was eliminated in 2018. Now the most important administrative obstacle to boost self-consumption is the building license requested by the autonomous communities, something that can last from six to eight months. Last week, Unef managed to get Navarra to eliminate the building license. There are already 11 autonomous communities that have done so. Madrid, Murcia, La Rioja, the Basque Country, Cantabria and Asturias are missing.

Although there is another stone in the way and no less important: Spain is one of the countries with the highest fixed cost of the electricity bill, 40%, compared to the European average which is 23%. Jorge Morales adds two more: “The regulatory gaps and the different procedures between autonomous communities and the excessive zeal of the distribution companies, which take two months to activate the simplified compensation.”