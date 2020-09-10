At the moment, Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar is in the news for supporting Riya Chakraborty. This time, he has said such things to Ankita Lokhande on social media that her and Sushant’s fans did not like it at all. This battle of Ankita and Shibani is currently trending on Twitter. Right now, #AnkitaLokhande is trending on Twitter. Fans are constantly supporting Ankita and are writing their words against Shibani Dandekar. Ankita recently posted a wide and questioned Sushant for giving drugs. Now Shibani responded to Ankita’s post in this way and wrote, “This woman is clearly seeking 2 second fame and for this she is constantly targeting Riya, because she herself with Sushant Could not deal with the problems in their relationship … they are being asked to do so. Now Shibani’s answer to these things has been given by her fans on social media before Ankita. One fan wrote – Ankita does not need a fame, she is an All-Famous fame because of her work, not Shibani aunt because of her crime. Another wrote, ‘I think you would have got the answer that who needs two second fame. One said- Ankita does not want 2 seconds of fame, she is far ahead of you in her career. One raised the question, who knows you? Even if people know you, it is because of Farhan Akhtar. Everyone said the same to Shibani that like you, they do not need fame, he is an Allready Famous. Ankita wrote in the message, ‘The media repeatedly asks me, do you think this is murder or Suicide? So, let me tell you to make it clear that I have never said that it is a murder or any special person is responsible for it. I have always spoken of justice for my late friend Sushant Singh Rajput and I stand with his family and the investigating agencies should bring out the truth. ‘