Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is spending quality time with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Recently, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar shared a photo on her Instagram account, in which both are seen romancing. Also, Shibani was also seen congratulating Farhan on Christmas (Christmas 2020). Hrithik Roshan has commented very cute on this cute photo of both. Shibani Dandekar remains very active on social media. She is seen sharing her photos and videos in the coming days.

Recently, both of them seem to have a romantic style in the photo shared by the actress. Through the photo, Shibani congratulated Farhan for Christmas (Christmas 2020). Shibani Dandekar shares this photo and writes, ‘Merry Christmas from you to me’. People are commenting a lot on this photo of Shibani and celebs are also not tired of commenting on this photo. Let me tell you, Shibani’s photo has got more than 76 thousand likes so far. Also, Hrithik Roshan commented on this photo and wrote, ‘Beautiful.’

Talking about the work front, Farhan Akhtar last appeared in the film ‘The Sky is Pink’. Priyanka Chopra (Priyanka Chopra) opposite Farhan Akhtar was seen in this film. This film did not show anything special at the box office. At the same time, Farhan will be seen in his upcoming film Storm.