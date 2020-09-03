Shibani said that Riya had told him the whole thing According to the report, while talking about the poor relationship between Riya and Sushant’s family, Shibani said that Riya had told them that the actor’s sister had molested them. He said that this was the reason for the rift between Sushant’s family and Riya.

Said – Riya was very angry after this incident Talking more about this, Shibani said that Riya was very angry after this incident, then Sushant had to tell about it, which became a problem. Many times it happens that there is no bond between girlfriends and family. This does not mean that he will commit murder.

Riya accused of trying to break the family First of all, let us tell that Sushant’s lawyer Vikas Singh had revealed that Riya has tried to break Sushant and his family from the beginning. He had told that in the same attempt, Riya accused Sushant’s sister Priyanka of molesting him and after this, the actor became very angry with his sister. He told that soon after this incident, Priyanka left for her home from Mumbai to Delhi.

‘Therefore Sushant’s family does not like Riya’ A few days after the allegation, Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde said in his statement that Priyanka had drunk too much during a party and was mistreating people. After this Riya brought him to Sushant’s house and then both the siblings sat down and drank. Riya then went to Sushant’s room. It was alleged that Riya woke up when Priyanka was on her bed and was trying to touch her in a wrong way. The lawyer had said that after this incident, Riya told Sushant everything, after which the two had a fight and that is why the family of the actor did not like them.

‘Leave Riya and her family alone’ Shibani has requested people to allow the investigating officers to do their work and stop blaming Riya and her family. He has requested the most to leave Riya and her family alone.

Shibani’s post supporting Riya Chakraborty Not only this, Shibani also wrote a very long post supporting Riya Chakravarti, on which people trolled her. Shibani supported Riya and told how the life of the actress and her family has worsened in the last few months. Shibani wrote, I have known Riya Chakraborty since she was 16 years old, vibrant, strong, vivacious and like a bright spark … full of life. In the past few months, I have been seeing the opposite side of her and her family’s personality (such kind and warm people you may not have seen), which is a pain no one can imagine. We have seen how the media is behaving like vultures like a witch. Blaming an innocent family and torturing them to the extent of breaking up. ‘

‘I have a lot of love and respect for you’ Seeking justice for Riya, Shibani wrote, ‘Merry Riya you are powerful and very bending. Just like you are a human being and knowing that the truth is on your side, you are fighting, I have a lot of love and respect for you. I am very sad that you had to go through all this. ‘

