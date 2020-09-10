Actress-singer Shibani Dandekar has once again stood in support of her friend Riya Chakraborty, this time to defend her against Ankita Lokhande. On Wednesday, Ankita shared a long letter, in which Riya was accused of giving drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput even when he was depressed.
Shibani, in her Instagram story, responded to Ankita’s letter by saying, “There is nothing worse than seeing Petriaki’s princess in the media. Those who are taking maximum advantage of it and winning, instead of women who have fought it before. Speaking lewd things about a young woman and celebrating her shameful arrest. Only because they are getting TRP and Attention from Missouzini. Commenting on this, Shibani wrote- ‘We know who these princesses are. It seems that they know a lot about ‘Karma and Fate’. She is waiting for herself. I would tag them but you know who she is.
Earlier Ankita Lokhande had shared a post on her Instagram account after Riya’s arrest, in this post, she wrote – ‘Nothing happens by chance and by fett. You write your fats with your works and this is the Karma.
I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies. Being a Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen, I have total faith in the Maharashtra State Govt/Police & Central Government instrumentalities. Though when some lingos like "Sautan" and "widow" were used for me, which is in public knowledge. I never responded to it. I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016. Dear Haters! Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and whats going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don't think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn't because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate. Little advice for the unknown."You guard your friend and I am standing by the family". But let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly.
Shibani and Riya are friends for 12 years and where they recently broke their silence on the whole matter. Shibani has previously supported Riya. He had said that, I have known Riya Chakraborty ever since she was 16 years old. Lively, strong and like a glowing spark, full of life. I have seen this side changing his personality in the last few months. He and his family (some of the kind and warm-hearted people you’ve ever met.) Are going through a most unimaginable trauma. An innocent family is being abused on the verge of breaking, they are being tortured.
Riya has been sent to judicial custody till 22 September. She appeared in front of the magistrate through video conferencing. Riya is in Byculla jail. Their application will be heard on Thursday.
