Actress-singer Shibani Dandekar has once again stood in support of her friend Riya Chakraborty, this time to defend her against Ankita Lokhande. On Wednesday, Ankita shared a long letter, in which Riya was accused of giving drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput even when he was depressed.

Shibani, in her Instagram story, responded to Ankita’s letter by saying, “There is nothing worse than seeing Petriaki’s princess in the media. Those who are taking maximum advantage of it and winning, instead of women who have fought it before. Speaking lewd things about a young woman and celebrating her shameful arrest. Only because they are getting TRP and Attention from Missouzini. Commenting on this, Shibani wrote- ‘We know who these princesses are. It seems that they know a lot about ‘Karma and Fate’. She is waiting for herself. I would tag them but you know who she is.

Earlier Ankita Lokhande had shared a post on her Instagram account after Riya’s arrest, in this post, she wrote – ‘Nothing happens by chance and by fett. You write your fats with your works and this is the Karma.

Shibani and Riya are friends for 12 years and where they recently broke their silence on the whole matter. Shibani has previously supported Riya. He had said that, I have known Riya Chakraborty ever since she was 16 years old. Lively, strong and like a glowing spark, full of life. I have seen this side changing his personality in the last few months. He and his family (some of the kind and warm-hearted people you’ve ever met.) Are going through a most unimaginable trauma. An innocent family is being abused on the verge of breaking, they are being tortured.

Riya has been sent to judicial custody till 22 September. She appeared in front of the magistrate through video conferencing. Riya is in Byculla jail. Their application will be heard on Thursday.