Peanut Butter, is the popular shiba inu gamer that will be a trend at the next event Games Done Quick which will be celebrated in January 2024.

The Games Done Quick celebration will take place January 17-24 at the Wyndham Hotel and Resort in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There will be several in-person events, however, the shiba inu gamer will have his career online.

Just as we see in the video, he needs a lot of equipment to be able to participate, so it is more comfortable for him this way. Additionally, you should avoid stressing him as much as possible.

The shiba inu gamer uses a custom controller, and was trained by his owner to respond and use the controls, Of course, he always expects his prize as a reward.

It should be noted that gamer dogs are not the only players who enjoy the events. We know that the United States Navy also has sea ​​lions that are capable of playing using custom controls. And furthermore, it is not for human entertainment, but rather it is an activity that was added for the wolves to de-stress.

What kind of competitions will there be in Games Done Quick?

In addition to the dynamic in which the shiba inu gamer will participate, other events that have been confirmed are:

A speedrun of Elden Ring.

A race that focuses on the fastest (100%) completion of Metroid Dread.

Nevertheless, the staging of the shiba inu will be most interesting.

