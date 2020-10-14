The Assam government has announced the closure of government madrasas in the state from November. The state government has said that religious education cannot be imparted by public money, so all government madrasas will be closed from next month. This decision of the Assam Government has been welcomed by the Shia Waqf Board. The board alleged that terrorists are getting money in madrasas, so all madrasas should be closed and schooling should be started.Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi said that unless all children of all religions sit together and study, fundamentalist mentality, misrepresentation of Islam and hatred of other religions will not end. He said that madrasas should be completely closed and they should be converted into schools. Every religion should be respected. Rizvi questioned why syllabus of madrasas are not available at shops? What do these people teach to people of one religion? Why do this?

Terrorists feel money: Rizvi

The chairman said that the money of terrorists is being invested in these madrasas. The money is being paid to those radicals who run these terrorist organizations. He said that when he will teach people in India that only you are the righteous people of Allah and no one is right except you. All religions do not believe in Allah, do not believe in Islam, they are Kafirs. Do jihad with them. Kill them If this will be taught unilaterally to the children, then tell me, what will happen when the child grows up?

Also read: BJP government announced in Assam, all government madrasas will be closed in November

Debate on twitter too

At the same time, after the Assam government’s decision to close government madrasas, debate started on Twitter. #Terrorism_In_Madarsa started trending on Twitter and people started making their arguments in favor and opposition of Madrasa. Under this trend, people welcomed the decision of the Assam government and supported the arguments of Wasim Rizvi.

Let us know that while talking to journalists in Guwahati, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the closure of government madrasas in the state from next month. He had said that no religious education institution will be run from government funds. We are going to release its notification in November and it will be implemented immediately. We cannot say anything about the operation of private madrasas.