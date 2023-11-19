The triumph of the Nicaraguan model, Sheynnis Palacios, in Miss Universe 2023 put an end to the 72nd edition of the beauty pageant, which took place at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda, San Salvador, El Salvador, and which was characterized by the expressions cultural interests, female leadership and support for national causes of the 84 candidates. Second place went to Anntonia Porsild (Miss Thailand) and, in third place, Moraya Wilson (Miss Australia).

How much will Sheynnis Palacios earn after winning Miss Universe 2023?

Becoming the new Miss Universe 2023 not only means being the most beautiful in the world. It also means starting a year full of actions, objectives and plans that support your purpose in the contest, for which you will earn an annual salary of approximately US$250,000 dollars.

In addition, you will have access to premium products, such as makeup, skin care, exclusive clothing, jewelry and everything you need to look like a true beauty queen with trips around the world. Likewise, she will be able to work with the best photographers in the fashion world and participate in exclusive events, as well as glamorous parties.



