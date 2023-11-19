The recent edition of the most prestigious beauty pageant in the world, Miss Universe 2023, concluded with the coronation of Sheynnis Palacios, representative of Nicaragua. The ceremony, held at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador, El Salvador, was marked by cultural diversity, female leadership and commitment to national causes. Palacios surpassed the other 83 candidates to obtain the title of most beautiful woman. Second place went to Anntonia Porsild, from Thailand, followed by Moraya Wilson, from Australia, in third place.

However, the achievement of Palaces It goes beyond her victory in beauty pageants. In addition to standing out on stage, the new Miss Universe is a multifaceted woman. Below, we tell you more details about this year’s winner.

What career did Miss Universe 2023 study?

The degree in Social Communication from the Central American University is an essential part of the academic history of Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo, who also shone on the volleyball courts during his university years. She is not only a woman of dazzling beauty, but also an outstanding professional.

The beauty queen has worked as a community promoter and has channeled her academic training into journalistic practice. At the beginning of this year, she joined the team of the Al Día magazine and she is also the leader of the segment ‘Understand your mind.’ In this space, she addresses crucial topics such as emotional health, anxiety management, and the importance of self-love.

How tall is Miss Nicaragua?

According to the news web portal La Razón, Sheynnis Palacios exceeds 1.80 meters. This combination of beauty, academic talent and social commitment makes her an inspiring and exemplary figure for women around the world.

Sheynnis Palacios is crowned as the new queen of Miss Universe 2023. Photo: composition LR/ Telemundo

