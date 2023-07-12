Sheyla Rojas continues to visit Peru, this time with his partner, Sir Winston. That is how she was approached by a reporter from the program “Love and Fire” to be consulted about her future plans with the Mexican businessman and if she wants to start a family with him. In the same way, the model referred to the rumors of an alleged pregnancy after a photograph uploaded to her Instagram account and she ruled out being in the “sweet wait”. However, she pointed out that she does want to have a baby with her boyfriend, so she reveals what measures she took in this regard.

“My next operation is going to be a cesarean section, God willing (…) I’m going to practice a lot, I’m taking my maca, my ‘rompe calzon’ from the jungle, the aguaje, all the macas. And my black shell ceviche too I’m going to take you”he explained. In this way, Rojas wants to ensure his pregnancy to make his family grow.

#Sheyla #Rojas #yearns #baby #Sir #Winston #takes #action #quotI #practice #lotquot