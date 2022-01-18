The show talking shit, hosted by Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna, continues to give people something to talk about. In one of his last presentations, which take place at the Canout theater, a famous figure from the show participated. This is the model Sheyla Rojas, who from Mexico communicated live with the Peruvian comedians.

On stage was the producer Cathy Saenz . It was she who made the telephone link with the former reality girl. The public was amazed to hear the voice of Sheyla Rojas. “What a joy, what a surprise, the winning call,” he was heard saying.

Later, Jorge Luna explained that the dynamic consisted of choosing a person from the attendees to win a good amount of money, on the condition that she says her catchphrase with the name of the show. The model accepted the challenge and fulfilled it.

“ And that’s how far Talking lame came to be and whoever doesn’t see Talking lame, let me lame but next ”, expressed Sheyla Rojas amid the shouts of the drivers. Finally, the spectator took 3,000 soles as a prize.

The video has become viral on Instagram, even Sheyla Rojas herself shared fragments of her participation in the stories of the social network.

Yaco Eskenazi also spoke with Talking bullshit

Another of the celebrities of the local show business who spoke with Speaking Eggs was the former reality boy, Yaco Eskenazi. “ I’ve seen them do m… to people ”, Natalie Vértiz’s husband told the comedians.

Ricardo Mendoza refused to be the host of This is war

Ricardo Mendoza revealed in the middle of the Speaking Balls show that the producer of This is war proposed him to be the new host of the reality show in the 2022 summer season. However, he turned down the television job with a strong message.

Angela Curich revealed that Sheyla Rojas will return to Peru to launch her brand

friend and stylist Sheyla Rojas He commented in an interview for El Popular that the model will soon arrive in the country to carry out personal projects.

“A great dream comes from her, which is to make her own brand. It’s not clothes, but she’s happy coordinating the colors,” said Angela Curich.