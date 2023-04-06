This morning, April 6, the program “America Today” linked up with Sheyla Rojas, who is residing in Guadalajara, Mexico, with her boyfriend Sir Winston. The influencer showed how Easter is lived in the charro country. She allowed the cathedral to be seen and even revealed that her great friend Angela Curich went to visit her. At one point, she was encouraged to comment that she will take advantage of these days to confess. “After committing all the sins there have been, I already asked for forgiveness. I’ve been here since very early, I got up early today. Things as they are, I have been very sinful, today I confess,” he said.

After hearing her statements, the popular ‘Giselo’, true to his style, couldn’t help but troll her: “You’re going to stay in church all day,” he said with a laugh. Likewise, the former TV host assured that she will soon travel to Spain to spend this date with her son ‘Antoñito’.

#Sheyla #Rojas #reflects #Holy #Week #sinful #today #confess