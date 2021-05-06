After almost three months away from the television screens, Sheyla Rojas surprised by granting an interview to talk about the reasons why she decided to stay in Mexico and agree that Antonio Pavon take the son they have in common to Spain.

The model spoke with Ethel Pozo for the America program today and confessed that, after the recurring attacks she received on her life, she chose to stay a long season in Guadalajara, where she has work commitments.

“I learned a long time ago that the comments that really matter to me are the comments of my family, from people who really know me. I know the work I have had with my son, I have raised him all this time, he is very loving, he loves his parents ”, he began.

“You are a strong woman, many people would not endure so much criticism of your life. Without a doubt, you have made the best option, because those who know you are your family ”, commented Ethel Pozo.

Given this, Sheyla Rojas She pointed out that it was not easy for her to get away from her family, but she had to do it because she was not having a good time emotionally.

“It was not easy to make the decision to stay in Guadalajara, but emotionally I felt very bad with everything that was happening, I did not have the strength to live in Peru. I was bad for three days, hospitalized, I was bad, I had a bad time. I have to be grateful that now I am calm, “he said.

The statements of Sheyla Rojas They worried the driver from America today and asked her why she was hospitalized. Given this, the former reality girl explained that it was due to all the attacks she received against her.

“I was with a sleep cure for three days, I had never been like this (…). I was scared, I was far from my family from everyone, I do not wish it to anyone, really . That’s why I had to tell Antonio ‘go and pick up Antoñito’ because I was sick, “he concluded.

